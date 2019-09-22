Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Contrasting side by side

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.63% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 97.4% respectively. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.