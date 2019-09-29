Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Allakos Inc. 85 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 173,230,192.22% -79.1% -66.4% Allakos Inc. 25,574,272.59% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 58.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.