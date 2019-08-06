Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$36 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 92.21%. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,041.34% and its consensus target price is $6. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 28.3%. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.