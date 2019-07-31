Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) Analysts See $-0.93 EPS; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Sellers Decreased By 0.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.20% from last quarter’s $-0.91 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 307,117 shares traded. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has declined 30.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMT News: 08/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.5M; 28/05/2018 – AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL DATA ON AR101; 28/05/2018 – AIMMUNE PLANS TO SUBMIT BLA FOR AR101 TO FDA BY THE END OF 2018; 28/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data on AR101 for Peanut Allergy at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Data on Peanut Allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 09/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Aimmune; 08/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 92c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMT); 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Aimmune

Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) had a decrease of 0.91% in short interest. HZNP’s SI was 4.83 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.91% from 4.88 million shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 3 days are for Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s short sellers to cover HZNP’s short positions. The SI to Horizon Pharma Plc’s float is 3.2%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 510,714 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. It currently has negative earnings. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics.

More notable recent Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: AIMT,SNSS,FMS,EYEN – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Aimmune Therapeutics Fell 7% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aimmune Therapeutics is Now Oversold (AIMT) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aimmune Down on Negative ICER Review on Allergy Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 102.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 67,139 shares. Renaissance Technologies stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Us Fincl Bank De reported 64,175 shares. Bessemer Inc invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 343 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 14,976 shares. Atika Capital Management Ltd has 0.83% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 155,000 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jabodon Pt has 2.55% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, Redwood Invs Ltd Co has 2.44% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Federated Inc Pa reported 294,853 shares stake.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. $204,559 worth of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) was sold by CURTIS GEOFFREY M. on Tuesday, February 5.