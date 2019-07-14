Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 828.51% at a $6 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.