Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology companies, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 1,076.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.