Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6, and a 916.95% upside potential. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 152.61%. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 41.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.