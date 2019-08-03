Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, and a 981.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.