Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 1,099.28% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.