Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

We are comparing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.36 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6, and a 1,053.18% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 76.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.