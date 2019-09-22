Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 459.22%. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.25 consensus price target and a 210.61% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MediWound Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.