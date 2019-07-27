Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 66 and 66 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,136.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 53.57% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.