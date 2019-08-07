Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Histogenics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a 985.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 13%. 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.