Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 689.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 51.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.