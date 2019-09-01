Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is a contrast between Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 722.03% and an $6 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.