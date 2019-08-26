Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Since Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 648.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 14.8% respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.