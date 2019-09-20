Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 101.04 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 441.71%. Competitively the consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 12.22% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 77.4%. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.