Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.49 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,113.10% for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 6.8%. Insiders owned 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.