Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 445.91% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.