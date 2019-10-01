Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.29 16.88M -2.11 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,138,874,809.93% -136.5% -93.5% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 144,466,959.36% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 909.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $229.6 average target price and a 37.01% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 97.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.