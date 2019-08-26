Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 24.92 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 648.69%. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 302.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Trevena Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.