Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Contrasting side by side

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,164,657,604.51% -136.5% -93.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,181,007,579.14% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 880.39% and an $5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. About 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.