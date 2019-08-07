Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparing side by side

Since Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 132.27 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,048.99% at a $6 consensus target price. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 72.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.