Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 420.89% and an $5 average price target. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S’s average price target is $400, while its potential upside is 708.08%. Based on the data given earlier, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.