Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 17.4 and 17.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 722.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.