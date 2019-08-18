Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 28.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.50% -93.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

With consensus price target of $7, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 1,086.44%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.20%. Based on the results given earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.