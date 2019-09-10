Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 48.82 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a 648.50% upside potential and an average price target of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.