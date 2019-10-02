Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Contrasting side by side

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,146,763,321.89% -136.5% -93.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 381,267,128.81% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 920.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 5.2%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.