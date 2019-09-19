Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 16 45.02 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cellectis S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a 441.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.