Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparing side by side

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$6 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 823.08%. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus target price is $79.17, while its potential upside is 83.73%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders owned 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.