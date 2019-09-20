Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.73 N/A -0.38 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a 441.71% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Competitively the consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $30.67, which is potential 81.05% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.