Agys (AGYS) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.11 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58B, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brave Asset Incorporated owns 55,438 shares. 7.59 million are owned by Diamond Hill Capital. Cape Ann Bankshares invested in 30,504 shares or 1.54% of the stock. 221 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,100 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 44,313 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Salem Counselors holds 260,565 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney owns 11,313 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap accumulated 1% or 114,642 shares. Prudential stated it has 7.82 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 9.82 million shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division reported 92,333 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.8% or 5.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, February 5.