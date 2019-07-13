Agys (AGYS) Holder Ack Asset Management Cut Position; As Azz (AZZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $806,200

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 billion, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 20,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,219 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 74,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 158,491 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: Relevant Periods Should No Longer Be Relied Upon Due to Accounting Erro; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CO EXPECTS AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS – CHATTANOOGA FACILITY TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION; 10/05/2018 – AZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Expects to Issue Fiscal Yr 2019 Guidance Once Fiscal Yr 2018 Filings Are Completed; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.72 million shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Northern holds 213,150 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 0% or 28 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 24,286 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 70 shares. 311,512 were reported by G2 Invest Prtnrs Management Ltd Llc. State Street Corp owns 451,740 shares. 43,658 were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Company. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 22,458 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 199,318 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 154,176 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 12,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 3,232 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares to 700,400 shares, valued at $11.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 22 insider sales for $9.94 million activity. $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,622 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $92.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 85,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Lc Ma has invested 3.44% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Victory Cap reported 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 22,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 14,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 37,485 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt LP owns 133,138 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.43% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 576,254 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 36,750 shares. Dupont Corp has invested 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).