AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.58 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 226.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 4.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.