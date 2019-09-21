AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

This is a contrast between AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.58 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 123.21%.

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 4.56% respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.