AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 204.88% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 24.39%. Insiders owned 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.