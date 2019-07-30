AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) EPS Estimated At $-0.50; Agco (AGCO) Shorts Increased By 24.17%

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 234,728 shares traded. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) has declined 66.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AGFS News: 12/03/2018 – AgroFresh’s Harvista Obtains Expanded Label for Cherry Crops; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 08/03/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions Appoints Denise L. Devine to Its Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – PRELIM QTRLY SHR $0.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGFS); 09/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PAGODA, AGROFRESH WILL OPEN AN INNOVATION CENTER; 09/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – ANNOUNCED BUSINESS STRATEGY FOR CHINESE MARKET; 15/03/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 08/03/2018 AgroFresh Solutions Appoints Denise L. Devine to Its Board of Directors

Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) had an increase of 24.17% in short interest. AGCO’s SI was 3.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.17% from 2.55 million shares previously. With 808,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s short sellers to cover AGCO’s short positions. The SI to Agco Corporation’s float is 4.94%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 1.01M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 27,689 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 12,488 shares. Qs Limited accumulated 3,900 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Co has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 3,727 were reported by Bluecrest Mgmt. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 456,944 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 10,327 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 162 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Personal Advsr holds 0.01% or 16,282 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. COLLAR GARY L had sold 5,000 shares worth $322,215. 3,300 AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) shares with value of $214,500 were sold by Smith Lucinda B.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8000 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral”.

