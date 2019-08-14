AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.58 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, KBL Merger Corp. IV has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Analyst Ratings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 231.13% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. with average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 12.42% respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.