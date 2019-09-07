AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 203.03% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.