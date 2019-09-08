AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) Comparison side by side

Since AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival GX Acquisition Corp. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GX Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and GX Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GX Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 203.03% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. was more bearish than GX Acquisition Corp.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.