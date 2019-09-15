AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparing side by side

Since AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.58 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 120.26% and an $5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 70.25% respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 3.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.