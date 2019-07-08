AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Contrasting side by side

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -0.58 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 182.49% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. with average target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.