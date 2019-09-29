Agree Rlty (ADC) Holder Honeywell International Raised Holding by $460,800; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Has Increased Position

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42 million, up from 666,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes aren’t news because they’re safer than human driving, but that’s not an accurate comparison. Let’s break down the stats that Musk and his self-driving-car cohorts use to say their vehicles are safer; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 18/05/2018 – Tesla Stalling Over Musk’s Board Buddy Raises Investor Hackles; 11/04/2018 – FIRST CHINA-BUILT LINCOLN SLATED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN LATE 2019; 01/04/2018 – NTSB `UNHAPPY’ TESLA DISCLOSED FATAL-CRASH DETAILS: SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Spotify and Tesla show growth is still winning over profit; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS SEEN EDGING UP IN 2018 ON EXPECTED FURTHER U.S. RATE INCREASES FROM FED, CAPS ON INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY – MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Meet Tesla’s new bondholder: Billionaire George Soros; 02/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Tesla’s Quarterly Earnings Results in Real Time

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11,380 shares to 35,074 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,489 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 36,595 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 7,416 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 59,671 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 21,383 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 8,542 shares. American Intll Grp accumulated 28,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.02% or 5,511 shares in its portfolio. Element Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Everence Inc accumulated 6,430 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 43,793 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc stated it has 853 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miles Inc invested in 0.38% or 7,309 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,107 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. Agree Joey also bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset holds 130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 7,449 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 464,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 265,682 shares. Fiera Cap owns 1,332 shares. 964 are held by Qcm Cayman. Discovery Cap Management Ltd Liability Ct stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 375 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816.

