Agree Realty (ADC) Touches $70.64 High on Aug, 8; Hemisphere Media Group Has 1.3 Sentiment

The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $77.00 target or 9.00% above today’s $70.64 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.96 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $77.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $266.76M more. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 172,960 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 30 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 23 reduced and sold positions in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 12.47 million shares, up from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hemisphere Media Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 15 New Position: 15.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $487.82 million. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website.

Honeywell International Inc holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. for 930,913 shares. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns 2.05 million shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Run Capital Lp has 3.42% invested in the company for 380,000 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 1.29% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 13,715 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Agree Realty Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000. 1,000 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $63,680 were bought by Erlich Craig. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $3,174 was bought by Agree Joey.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.59 P/E ratio. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

