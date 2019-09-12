Agree Realty (ADC) to pay $0.57 on Oct 11, 2019; Laffer Investments Increased Its Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stake

Laffer Investments increased Cracker Barrel (CBRL) stake by 1.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 79 shares as Cracker Barrel (CBRL)’s stock rose 5.66%. The Laffer Investments holds 4,390 shares with $749.50M value, up from 4,311 last quarter. Cracker Barrel now has $4.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $166.42. About 442,927 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45

Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) is expected to pay $0.57 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:ADC) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Agree Realty Corp’s current price of $71.92 translates into 0.79% yield. Agree Realty Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 4, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 316,327 shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 Erlich Craig bought $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 1,000 shares. 50 shares were bought by Agree Joey, worth $3,174.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market 2019: Growth Drivers and Future scenarios – GuruFocus.com” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 40.31 P/E ratio. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Agree Realty Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 6,790 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). M&T Bancorporation holds 3,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 245,061 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 12,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Franklin Inc accumulated 72,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 22,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Management has invested 0.16% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 480,750 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Texas Yale holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 15,800 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 3,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 22,709 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CBRL, PII, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Restaurant Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.