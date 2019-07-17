Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Rose While Westpac Banking Has Cut Its Stake by $2.04 Billion; First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Holding Maintained by Castine Capital Management Llc

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06B, down from 102,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 166,628 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 6,102 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Symons Management has 0.22% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 7,519 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.10M shares. 66,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 8,542 were reported by Amp Invsts Limited. Voya Investment Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 16,153 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 3,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 131,536 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 12,897 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 12,470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Pnc Grp Inc accumulated 118,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lasalle Invest Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 68,812 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 465,750 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 57,968 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $756,283 activity. Shares for $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ADC’s profit will be $28.85 million for 21.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25,974 shares to 211,090 shares, valued at $40.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

