Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Price Rose While Menta Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Excalibur Management Lowered Its Holding by $544,087

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 43,294 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 3.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 20,833 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 24,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,972 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $756,283 activity. 750 shares were bought by Erlich Craig, worth $50,603 on Wednesday, May 22.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.