Agree Realty (ADC) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Middleby Com (MIDD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered by $1.51 Million Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.14 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 129,644 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 48,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 216,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, down from 264,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 200,207 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $33.38 million for 23.55 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. 50 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $84.79M for 18.16 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

