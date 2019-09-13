Agree Realty (ADC) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Stake in Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) by $340,466

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 6,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 351,702 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.53 million, down from 358,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 12,565 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,257 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 24,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Starbucks Coffee for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 1.09M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 75,687 shares to 142,626 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 3,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 209,385 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Stack Financial Mngmt Inc reported 3.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 18,852 are held by Caprock Gru. Saturna Corporation owns 18,487 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 166,123 shares. 3,600 were reported by Ithaka Gp Ltd Com. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 6,484 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,770 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,671 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.1% or 23,178 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.89 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 178 shares. 3,400 are held by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.64 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 7,970 shares. Amp Ltd invested in 8,542 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Indexiq Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 1.57M are held by State Street Corporation. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 12,840 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 12,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 3,649 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr invested in 0% or 19,498 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 18,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,936 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 183,458 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 312,130 shares to 421,719 shares, valued at $100.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 654,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. On Wednesday, June 26 Erlich Craig bought $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 1,000 shares. Agree Joey also bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.