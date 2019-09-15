Agree Realty (ADC) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $475,840 as Share Price Rose; First Heartland Consultants Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 32,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 212,844 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 1.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverpark Management Limited Co stated it has 5.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Fincl Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,515 shares. 8,107 were accumulated by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 4,882 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.09% or 2.01M shares. Gateway Advisory Llc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montrusco Bolton accumulated 19,191 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has 7,921 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 132 shares. Roberts Glore & Il reported 837 shares stake. Franklin Resource invested in 1.28 million shares or 1.29% of the stock. Nicholas Invest Partners Lp has 1,798 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 1.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 8,039 shares to 27,785 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EEMV) by 61,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,565 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors holds 0% or 8,542 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.09% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 222,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Fin Grp Inc owns 314 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,416 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 65,940 shares. Kennedy reported 126,744 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 10,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 1,700 shares. Century Cos holds 0.04% or 604,265 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 43,793 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 57,918 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 12,754 shares. 245,061 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89M for 23.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

